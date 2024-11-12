Bears Coach Fired Right Before Facing Packers in Week 11
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers will face a different offensive coordinator when they play the Chicago Bears in a pivotal NFC North matchup on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Bears shockingly fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who was in his first season in the Windy City. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Thomas Brown will become the new offensive coordinator.
The Bears’ offense has struggled over the last few weeks, scoring 27 total points. Chicago’s offense hit rock bottom in their Week 10 loss against the New England Patriots. The Bears only mustered three points, as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked nine times. Chicago also had 142 yards of total offense.
To make matters worse, the Bears average 277.7 yards per game (third-worst in the NFL). Meanwhile, the Packers offense is producing 390.6 yards per game (third-best in the NFL).
Nonetheless, the Packers’ defense should not fret about facing a Thomas Brown-led offense. Last season as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, Carolina was ranked 31st in points (13.9) and dead last in yards per game (250.5).
Based on the Bears’ offensive line struggles last week, it would not be surprising to see Green Bay dial up the pressure on the rookie quarterback. If the Patriots' defense got nine sacks and 13 quarterbacks against the Bears, what’s stopping the Packers, who only have 22 sacks, but are tied for second in takeaways (19)?
Therefore, the Packers' defense on Sunday must take advantage of a beat-up offensive line and hopefully force Williams into a mistake.
