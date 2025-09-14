Bears Cemented as NFC North's Worst Team After Week 2 Beatdown

After two weeks of play, there is a clear hierarchy in the NFC North, and it is the Green Bay Packers who have established themselves as the dominant side in what is widely considered to be the deepest division in the NFL.

With two-score victories over a pair of playoff teams from the 2024 season in the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, no one has a more impressive resume than Jordan Love and company. While things are great for Green Bay thus far, the opposite can be said about the start the Chicago Bears have gotten off to after being blown out by the Lions on Sunday to fall to 0-2 in the division.

With losses to the Lions and Vikings, coupled with Green Bay's win over Detroit, Packers fans can safely say that Chicago is the worst team in the division as we move deeper into the regular season.

After Two Weeks of Play, the Bears Are Clearly the NFC North's Worst

Green Bay won't face Chicago for the first time until we turn the calendar to December. There is certainly time for the Bears to turn things around and have a solid season, but after being exposed the way they were in Sunday's 52-21 blowout loss, there is plenty of work to do in the Windy City to be anything but an afterthought in the NFC North this season.

This is welcome news for Packers fans, as beyond their hatred for their divisional rival, there was plenty of excitement surrounding this Bears team after luring Ben Johnson away from the Detroit Lions to be their next head coach.

Well, those high hopes have been dashed after blowing a lead in Week 1 and being run off the field in Week 2. With a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on the way, while Green Bay has extra time to prepare for their Week 3 showdown against the Cleveland Browns, another Packers win, coupled with a third Bears loss, would build a sizable gap between the two sides that would be difficult for Chicago to overcome.

Assuming the Bears are long out of the running for a playoff spot by the time December rolls around, those two matchups down the stretch could be extremely beneficial for Green Bay when it comes to postseason seeding. If it wasn't already, securing home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs should be a goal for this team after the way they have started the season.

