Badgers great Russell Wilson embraces Father Time and steps away from NFL

By this point, we can confidently say that Wisconsin Badgers alum Russell Wilson was one of the greatest quarterbacks of his era. The 10x Pro Bowl QB is a Super Bowl Champion, former Rookie of the Year, and remains arguably the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks franchise history. Now, after 14 years in the NFL, Wilson is finally starting to accept his fate and will begin the transition into the next phase of his life.

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday morning, the former Badgers star QB is accepting a role as an analyst for CBS Sports' NFL coverage for the 2026 NFL season. This was no easy decision as Wilson turned down what Schefter reports was an active contract offer from the New York Jets to back up Geno Smith in East Rutherford.

Wilson, 37, doesn't have much left to prove on the field at this stage of his career. Although a second Super Bowl trophy would sweeten his long list of accolades, the former UW-Madison star is already a near-lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his Seahawks tenure alone.

After playing for three franchises in three years to little success beyond flashes in the regular season, Wilson has come to accept the reality that all great players do at some point — it's time to embrace life after football.

Through the ups and downs, watching Russell Wilson's career unfold from the Badgers to the NFL has been a real treat.

Whether it's by his own doing or not is in the eye of the beholder, but Wilson has been a divisive figure during the course of his NFL career. From his outspoken nature on and off the field to some of his antics on it, Wilson probably has as many fans as haters.

But at the end of the day, if you put your personal biases aside, it's hard not to see Wilson for anything more than what he is — one of the hardest-working, most dedicated guys in this league. Yeah, he's kind of corny sometimes, but that guy would do anything for his team, no matter what team he's on.

Wilson is going to be an excellent addition to CBS' sports coverage. He's as knowledgeable about the game as he is articulate, so there's little doubt that he's going to help fans at home understand the sport more deeply with his insights, just like he did for teammates along his journey.

Let's not understate his credentials, either. Wilson is the Seahawks' all-time leader in both passing yards (37,059) and touchdowns (174), and he threw for 3,000 or more yards in 12 consecutive seasons starting from his rookie campaign. He's also renowned for the work he does in every community he becomes part of, as evidenced by his Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year selection in 2020.

The latter stages of his career might've cast a shadow on his career, but anyone who loves the sport should celebrate his contributions to the game. Although he hasn't officially announced his retirement and could return to the sport after a sabbatical in the TV world, this very well might be the end of the road for Russell Wilson as a pro, and he deserves all the recognition that will come his way.