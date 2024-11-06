Another Former Packer Signs With Jaguars to Begin 2nd Half of Season
By Jovan Alford
The Jacksonville Jaguars have become the new meet-up spot for former Green Bay Packers players. The Jaguars made a huge splash in free agency, signing former Green Bay safety Darnell Savage to a three-year, $21.75 million contract.
A few weeks later, former Packers tight end Josiah Deguara joined the veteran defensive back in Jacksonville. Deguara was signed to a one-year, $1.29 million deal.
Fast forward to Week 10 and another former Packer is on his way to the Sunshine State. The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that long snapper Peter Bowden was signed to the practice squad. Jacksonville also signed offensive lineman Dennis Daley to the taxi squad.
Bowden spent the preseason with Green Bay after wrapping up his three-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin. The former Badgers standout was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
Green Bay brought the Patrick Mannelly Award finalist in to compete with Matt Orzech for the starting long snapper job. The Packers initially waived Bowden on Jul. 23 to make room for veteran QB Jacob Eason.
The rookie long snapper was re-signed by Green Bay a week later but would lose the competition to Orzech, getting cut on Aug. 14.
The former five-star recruit will try to stick on the Jags’ practice squad for the remainder of the 2024 season. If Bowden can do this, there’s a chance he could get a futures/reserve contract, which would set him up to compete for a starting spot next year in minicamp/training camp.
