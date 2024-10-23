Another Former Packer Lands With Team That Has Big Green Bay Presence
By Jovan Alford
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Keshawn Banks has landed another NFL opportunity after getting cut at the end of the preseason.
According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, the 24-year-old defender has a locker with the New England Patriots. Banks was among several players who worked out for the Patriots last month, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
After he was cut by Green Bay this summer, Banks signed a contract with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL.
However, the UFL announced Tuesday that Banks’ contract was terminated/signed with an NFL team. The 24-year-old Banks joined the Packers in 2023 as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Banks didn’t appear in any games with Green Bay last season as he spent the entire year on the practice squad. He was signed to a futures/reserve contract earlier this year, giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Banks didn’t play in the Packers’ first two preseason games this summer due to a groin injury. However, the former San Diego State defender will look to stick with the Patriots and hopefully play during the regular season. But he needs to stay healthy, first and foremost.
The Patriots have been keen on taking players/personnel with ties to the Packers. GM Eliot Wolf spent 13 years in Green Bay, holding various positions within the organization. Meanwhile, OC Alex Van Pelt spent six seasons with the Packers as a running back, quarterback, and wide receivers coach.
