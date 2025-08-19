Another Ex-Packers WR Now Signing with the Bills

Over the last several years, we’ve seen former Green Bay Packers wide receivers leave the organization and take their talents to free agency. It’s not uncommon for this exercise to take place, as most guys depart for better opportunities, whether that’s for pay or a bigger role.

Along those same lines, we’ve seen a couple of ex-Packer wide receivers decide to play for the Buffalo Bills in recent years, which is a funny coincidence.

Most recently, ex-Green Bay WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling played six games with the Bills last year after spending the previous two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before MVS, there was Jake Kumerow, who spent three years with the Bills (2020-22) after starting his career in Green Bay.

Finally, we also can’t forget about Sammy Watkins, who has ties to the Bills and Packers. On Tuesday, another Packers wideout decided to take his talent to upstate New York in hopes of trying to make the team ahead of the final preseason game.

Former Dolphins and Packers wide receiver Grant DuBose is signing with the Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2025

Former Packers WR Grant DuBose Signs with Bills Ahead of 3rd Preseason Game

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Green Bay seventh-round pick Grant DuBose has signed with the Bills. The 24-year-old DuBose was taken with the 256th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Charlotte.

The former Packers draft pick has reportedly worked out for the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and the Bills this summer.

DuBose was placed on the NFI list to start training camp in his rookie season, but was activated in August. However, he didn’t make the team out of camp, but was signed immediately to their practice squad.

The Packers re-signed DuBose at the end of the 2023 season to a futures deal, giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot going into the 2024 campaign. However, Green Bay sent him packing again last summer, but this time they didn’t re-sign DuBose to the taxi squad.

Instead, the Miami Dolphins claimed him off waivers a day after his release. DuBose appeared in three games last season, having a couple of IR stints. The ex-Packers wide receiver played 50 offensive snaps and only had two receptions (four targets) for 11 yards.

That said, given that he was just signed during the final week of preseason, it will be tough for Dubose to make Buffalo’s 53-man roster.

However, if the former Packer can make a few plays in practice and the Bills’ preseason finale, maybe he sneaks his way onto the practice squad. The only thing working against him right now is time.

