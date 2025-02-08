Another Coach With Bears Ties Continues to Hate on Packers
The 2024 season is almost in the rearview mirror. Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is slated to take place on Sunday in New Orleans.
Even though the Packers aren't playing football, they are still being talked about. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked what advice he would give Ben Johnson as the Bears head coach.
Nagy responded, "Win. And beat the Packers," saying with a smile on his face.
Matt Nagy Takes a Shot at Packers During Super Bowl Week
Nagy was the Chicago Bears head coach from 2018-2021. During his time there, he went 34-31, with two playoff appearances.
Despite being over .500, Nagy struggled immensely against the Packers. He went 1-7 in eight outings against Green Bay. His lone victory came on Dec. 12, 2018, where Chicago won 24-17. Nagy's led-Bears then managed to lose six straight games to Green Bay.
The rivalry between these two teams dates back to 1921. The Packers own the all-time edge 108-96-2. Chicago went six years without beating the Packers (2018 to 2024).
Beating the Packers wasn't an area that Nagy was able to do consistently. That's something that bothers him still and wants Johnson to have more success than he did in that area. Whether he'll be able to do that remains to be seen, but Nagy is hoping he does.
Nagy has been with the Chiefs since 2022 but still has the Packers on his mind.
Johnson also wasted no time calling out Matt LaFleur. In his opening presser, he said, "I wanted to say in this division. I know that this is the toughest division in football right now. ... To be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."
It's very clear that the Bears hate the Packers, but the feeling is mutual. And the first showdown between these foes in 2025 will be must watch TV.