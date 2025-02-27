Anonymous Packers Players Call Out Coaches' Performance in 2024

The Green Bay Packers have been largely successful since hiring Matt LaFleur. In six seasons, LaFleur has posted a 67-33 record, led the Packers to the playoffs five times and ranks tied with Mike Holmgren and behind Vince Lombardi (.754) for the second-highest winning percentage in franchise history (.670) with a minimum of 100 games coached.

Success like this is why LaFleur is regarded as one of the best coaches in the NFL. But a 28-23 record over the past three seasons may have put a temporary stain on his resume.

The NFL Players Association released their team report cards on Wednesday and while the Packers got good grades overall, ranking seventh out of 32 teams, there were a couple of areas where the players believe LaFleur and the rest of his staff could improve.

Matt LaFleur, Packers Strength Coaches Get Questionable Grades in NFLPA Report Card

LaFleur seemed to get a strong grade with an A-minus, but that mark ranked 20th out of 32 teams. Among the notes for LaFleur’s was that 93% of players felt that LeFleur was efficient with their time, ranking 18th in the league. Players felt that he was “moderately receptive” to the team’s needs, but that ranked 23rd among the league’s head coaches.

While LaFleur was suggested to make subtle improvements, the Packers' strength coaches received a B, ranking 27th in the NFL. The notes said that 85% of players receive an individualized training plan from their strength coaching staff, ranking 29th in the league. Players also feel that the strength coaches moderately contribute to their overall success, ranking 23rd in the NFL.

While the Packers received an A for their weight room, their training staff also ranked 16th with a B grade. 88% of Packers players said that they received enough one-on-one training treatment, ranking 14th in the league while players felt that their training staff “moderately contributes” to their overall success, ranking them 17th out of 32.

The good news is that Green Bay didn’t rank lower than a B on the report card, receiving an A for the team’s weight room. But the Packers also ranked outside of the top 10 in treatment of families (B, 12th) and locker room (B, 12th).

The shortcomings didn’t stop the Packers from going 11-6 and reaching the playoffs last season but it may be a reason they were bounced in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles. With a few adjustments and additions to the roster, Green Bay could use the report card to their advantage and take a step forward in 2025.

