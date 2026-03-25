Texas Longhorns corner Malik Muhammad heard the talk that he was too small to be considered a potential draft target by Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. At the University of Texas at Austin's pro day, Muhammad made it clear he also listened to the criticisms and took them constructively.

Per On Texas Football's CJ Vogel, "Texas CB Malik Muhammad weighed in at 190 pounds today at the Texas Pro Day, up from 182 at the NFL Combine." That's an eight-pound weight gain in less than a month for the former Longhorn.

That transformation surely has NFL scouts bullish on his ability to overcome injuries. And it may be the direct answer to Gutekunst's commitment question, potentially putting him on Green Bay's radar with the No. 52 or No. 84 selections. Obviously, the competition will dictate how aggressive the team needs to get. There may be competition from the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks.

While Muhammad may have some initial issues adjusting to the game, giving up more plays in 2025 after Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and the since-fired defensive passing game coordinator Duane Akina challenged him more with increased man coverage, he would come in as a moldable piece, since his role frequently changed at Texas.

The best part? He's long for a corner. He'll have plenty of opportunities at pass deflections, with strong ball skills that accompany great hands, wherever he ends up.

How likely are the Packers as a landing spot?

Packers Have CB Needs, But Must Choose Between DB and EDGE in Draft

Green Bay badly needs cornerback depth. Nate Hobbs was cut, but he didn't accomplish much during his injury-marred 2025 season anyway. Plain and simple, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and the recently signed Benjamin St-Juste need more competition.

With no first-round pick and having only signed Arron Mosby, there's a need to address the edge position as well. It's possible that using their second-round pick on anyone but Muhammad would mean the Texas CB is not an option for them.

With free agency mostly in the rearview mirror, the trade market looms as the only way for the Packers' roster to be altered in a meaningful way between now and the draft. If it doesn't, the question becomes what Gutekunst and Co. do at No. 52 overall. It could be either Muhammad or an edge.

With Muhammad, they at least have a better idea of the prospect's dedication than they may have thought before the physical changes he has made. Clearly, the defender wanted to put himself in the mix for Green Bay. The only question is how much the Packers prioritize Muhammad answering their challenge head-on.

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