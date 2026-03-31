AJ Dillon's Move to New Team Already Not Going as Hoped

When the former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon signed with the Carolina Panthers, some thought that this could be a good opportunity for him to revive his career. He was replacing Rico Dowdle in the backfield and could go back to thriving in an RB2 role behind Chuba Hubbard, similar to what he did in Green Bay for four seasons.

It turns out, however, the competition for that role will be intense in Carolina, and things aren't looking up for Dillon.

Ex-Packers RB AJ Dillon Facing an Uphill Battle With the Panthers

Reportedly, Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to be ready for OTAs and minicamp ahead of his third season in the league. The former Texas star has had an injury-plagued start to his career, almost entirely missing two seasons since being drafted in the second round. How Brooks will look in the NFL after two torn ACLs on the same knee remains to be seen, but it's safe to assume that the Panthers will want to give him an opportunity to show what he can do. They invested significant draft resources in him, after all.

Carolina also has Trevor Etienne in the backfield mix. The former Georgia star was sparingly used as a rookie, but showed intriguing flashes in limited snaps, averaging 4.7 yards per carry in 20 attempts. The Panthers used a fourth-round pick on him just last year, and they have very little reason to give up on him just yet.

This obviously doesn't bode well for Dillon, who will be battling with two younger RBs with upside. Dillon will have to beat one of Brooks or Etienne just to make the 53-man roster out of camp.

This is hardly surprising given Dillon's career trajectory over the last few years. He missed the entire 2024 campaign with a neck injury and hasn't made an impact in the NFL ever since. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2025 season, but wasn't able to win the RB2 job outright, getting fewer touches than Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley. Understandably, the Eagles didn't want to retain the veteran rusher, allowing him to sign with the Panthers.

Unfortunately, Dillon is seemingly facing a similar situation this time around. He will turn 28 in a month, and running backs rarely turn things around as they approach their late 20s. We likely already saw the best of Dillon in the NFL, and he will have to surprise everyone over the summer to even have a chance to consistently see the field with his new team.

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