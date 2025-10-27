AJ Dillon Could Suddenly Be Available Amid Packers' Silence on MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers won their third straight game on Sunday to improve to 5-1-1 for the season. Things are certainly looking up for the NFC North leaders as we head towards the second half of the season. Yet, there are a few areas the Packers could still improve upon ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

While the offense is clicking, the rushing attack hasn't been as effective as it has been in recent years. After ranking in the top ten in the NFL in yards per carry in the last two seasons, the Packers are all the way down to 24th through the first eight weeks of 2025. Josh Jacobs is still highly productive as a workhorse back, but the depth behind him is questionable.

AJ Dillon May Be an Intriguing RB Depth Option for the Packers

Fortunately for the Packers, a potential reunion could help give them a boost. AJ Dillon, who signed with the Eagles in the offseason, has fallen out of favor in Philadelphia and may become available sooner rather than later. The Eagles just entered their bye week, and with the trade deadline approaching, it opens a path for them to shake up their rotation. Dillon, who has been an afterthought all season, is as good a candidate as any to be waived or traded during that time.

Dillon is firmly behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley in the RB room in Philly and had one carry in Week 8. He hasn't touched the ball more than three times in any of the games this season. For the entire campaign, he has 12 rushing attempts for 60 yards. It's safe to assume that they would be more than willing to move on from him to open a roster spot, either via a trade or by releasing him.

The Packers could offer Dillon an opportunity for a bigger role. Emanuel Wilson has been fine as an RB2 but has a boom-or-bust nature to his game. Chris Brooks has barely gotten an opportunity all season. MarShawl Lloyd is still MIA, and we haven't heard anything about his status since Matt LaFleur said he was "getting closer" almost two weeks ago.

It's difficult to expect Lloyd to contribute this season. Among this group, Dillon could be a competent option. Perhaps not an explosive, big-play type of back, but Dillon is reliable, versatile, and knows the offense. If he does, in fact, become available, he is worth consideration for the Packers.

