A.J. Dillon Comments on Packers Future After Lost Season
The Green Bay Packers season ended with an ugly 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. This loss capped off a three-week span where the Packers played sloppy football, leaving a bad taste in fans and the organization's mouths. Nevertheless, attention now shifts to the offseason and re-signing players.
This offseason, the Packers have 18 players with expiring contracts. Veteran running back A.J. Dillon is one of those players. Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated caught up with Dillon during locker clean out on Monday to ask about his future in Green Bay.
One of many questions Huber asked Dillion was, "So, do you want to come back? Do you think there’s a place for you here?" Dillon responded, "The Packers organization has given me great opportunities. So, as far as next year, next steps, that's kind of beyond me until it gets to that point. But I’m doing everything I can to be in the best shape and be ready to go and be the best I’ve been yet."
Dillon was placed on injured reserve before the start of the 2024 season due to a stringer he suffered during training camp. Sadly, due to when Dillon was placed on injured reserve it cost him his whole season.
Nonetheless, Dillon has been a solid running back two since the Packers drafted him in 2020. In his first four seasons with the team, Dillon carried the ball 597 times for 2.428 yards and 15 touchdowns. Dillon's powerful running style has helped him average 4.1 yards per carry throughout his career.
Although Dillon has been a decent contributor for the Packers, they signed Josh Jacobs last offseason, who has a similar running style to Dillon. This makes it hard to see a world where Dillon returns next season.
Despite Dillon's low chances of returning to the Packers, his spirit and optimism don't seem to reflect that. Ultimately, it will be fascinating to see what the Packers' final decision on Dillon ends up being
