Aidan Hutchinson's Dirty Play Seriously Hurting Packers in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers' 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions sent a strong message not only to their rivals but also the rest of the NFL. However, Detroit seemed to take offense to that message, with Lions star Aidan Hutchinson laying Jordan Love out in an attempt to "block" on an interception return with the game already out of hand.

Green Bay fans know exactly what Hutchinson was attempting to do. However, the issue isn't just that it was a dirty hit on the Packers quarterback, but the fact it resulted in an injury affecting Matt LaFleur's team in Week 2.

Packers Fans Have Obvious Frustration with Aidan Hutchinson for Causing Zach Tom Injury

Tackle Zach Tom was running behind Love when Hutchinson decided to lay the quarterback out. Rather than potentially hurt his own QB, Tom leaped into the air and jumped over the top, landing on his leg in an awkward position and getting injured on the play.

Hutchinson's choice to take a dirty shot not only put Love in danger but also resulted in the Packers losing a player for the rest of the game and an unknown timeline moving forward. The starting tackle was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report, meaning he's in danger of missing Week 2, all because of Hutchinson taking his frustrations out in a reckless manner.

Green Bay fans cannot help but be impressed with Tom, who put his body on the line to make sure his quarterback wasn't hurt. The easier decision was to keep going and run into Love, not making the weird jump and landing motion the lineman opted for.

This effort must be noted and will further endear the tackle to the Packers faithful. It was a great moment showing a high level of awareness and care for the Green Bay star. The flip side of this is the anger and frustration that fans now have with Hutchinson. While the rival was never a popular figure in Green Bay, there was a level of respect.

It is never easy coming back from a season-ending injury like Hutchinson is, and one would hope this experience would give him a higher level of care for his fellow players. Instead, Hutchinson's first game back served as an opportunity to lay out the opposing quarterback in a play that wouldn't even count. Even if the interception hadn't been called back, the Lions wouldn't have gotten the touchdown based on Hutchinson's actions.

No question, the Packers have firmly placed Hutchinson into a villain role after Sunday's poor choice. One that has cost the Packers an injury and put the team's star quarterback in harm's way.

