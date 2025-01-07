AFC Foe Flirting With Packers Staffer Who First Scouted Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a Wild Card showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Packers have made the postseason for the fifth time in six years under head coach Matt LaFleur.
The sole focus in Green Bay is on advancing in the playoffs, but 18 other teams in the NFL are looking ahead to the offseason. The New York Jets have a GM opening and are expected to interview Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.
Packers News: NY Jets to Interview Jon-Eric Sullivan for GM Opening
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that Sullivan is a key member of the frontcourt for GM Brian Gutekunst. It was also added that Sullivan was the member of the front office who put Jordan Love on Gutekunst's radar.
Sullivan has been in Green Bay since 2004 and has held a variety of different roles for the Packers. He started his career as a scouting intern before serving as a co-director of player personnel for four seasons (2018-21) and two seasons (2016-17) as the director of college scouting. In 2022, Sullivan was promoted to the VP of player personnel.
He found success in Green Bay and has been a key member of the front office during his time. He has experience in multiple different roles and seems ready to take that jump if the opportunity presents itself.
There are currently just two GM openings in the NFL. The New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans. These opportunities don't come too often. There are only 32 of these positions available and they don't come as often as head coaches do.
With over two decades of experience under his belt, Sullivan has built up his resume. The Jets hired the 33rd team led by former executives Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman to lead this deep dive search for the HC and GM.
That led them over to Sullivan and we'll keep an eye on how things progress.
