AFC Bottomfeeder Poaches Brant Banks 2 Days After Packers Release

The Green Bay Packers have had their share of issues along the offensive line in the first four games. But even with opportunities created by injuries to Aaron Banks and Zach Tom, some players just couldn’t crack the rotation, including offensive tackle Brant Banks.

Banks was released by the Packers on Tuesday, just days after he had been promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s tie with the Dallas Cowboys. Although he was on the open market, he wasn’t available for long as Tennessee Titans team writer Jim Wyatt reported that the team claimed Banks off waivers and will be added to Tennessee's active roster.

The Packers added Banks as an undrafted free agent out of Rice, and he spent the first part of the year on Green Bay’s practice squad. While Banks is an offensive tackle by trade, his preseason performance wasn’t enough to make the active roster out of training camp, despite logging a 76.8 overall grade on Pro Football Focus and not allowing a pressure on 21 pass-blocking snaps.

Those numbers may be why the Packers signed him to the practice squad, and his recent promotions resulted in a total of six special teams snaps in two games this season. While Green Bay may have been angling to bring Banks back to the practice squad, the Titans made the claim as they may be one of the few teams that is in a more desperate position in the trenches than the Packers after four games.

The Titans are short at the tackle position as starting right tackle JC Latham is dealing with a hip injury. The 2024 first-round pick will miss the Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and while Oli Udoh and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson could get the first crack at starting, Tennessee is pretty much in open tryouts mode after quarterback Cam Ward’s unflattering comments after last week’s loss to the Houston Texans.

In some ways, Banks is probably excited for the opportunity to stick on an NFL roster. The Packers may also be lamenting not being able to hold onto him for all the injuries they’ve suffered this season. Still, Green Bay fans will be watching closely to see if a change in scenery is exactly what the ex-Packer needed.

