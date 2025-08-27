Aaron Rodgers Shows Apparent Interest in Current Packers WR

All 32 teams in the NFL have officially trimmed their rosters down to 53 players. The attention is on Week 1 and the 2025 regular season.

Although the Green Bay Packers start the season versus the Detroit Lions, they have former QB Aaron Rodgers set to square off against them in Week 8 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers had an exclusive conversation with Packers on SI and spoke ahead of this matchup. Bill Huber also added that Rodgers asked about Romeo Doubs.

Huber wrote, "Rodgers called on Monday, one day before roster cuts; interestingly, he asked about the status of receiver Romeo Doubs. Exactly two months after Tuesday’s roster cuts, the Packers will visit the Steelers on Oct. 26."

"Rodgers called on Monday, one day before roster cuts; interestingly, he asked about the status of receiver Romeo Doubs." https://t.co/PwjJegf7eR — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) August 26, 2025

Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Asked About Romeo Doubs

Doubs had been a subject of trade rumors over the last few years, but Green Bay has never pulled the trigger. Instead, they have kept the Nevada product. Just last season, Doubs had 46 catches for 601 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The Packers also added Matthew Golden to the WR room with their first-round pick, adding another player who could take targets away. Nonetheless, Green Bay hasn't confirmed that Doubs will be on the move. Instead, this is more of Rodgers fishing and seeing what he can come up with.

When he left Green Bay and went to New York, he brought Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb with him. Having a familiar face out there seemed like a priority for him, but that hasn't been the case over in Pittsburgh.

They have DK Metcalf as their WR1. Meanwhile, guys like Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Ben Skowronek, and Scotty Miller are the other options. Of course, Rodgers would want more WRs there, and Doubs would immediately become the WR2 with the Steelers. But just because he wants it doesn't mean it'll happen.

But just because he wants it doesn't mean it'll happen. In Rodgers' lone season with Doubs, the duo connected for 42 receptions for 425 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

It could have certainly been a connection that blossomed but that is in the past. Green Bay does have a deep WR room but Doubs is one of their best guys. They likely won't move on from him and trading him over to Rodgers doesn't seem to be in the cards.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: