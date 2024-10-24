Aaron Rodgers' Post-Packers Career Gets Most Embarrassing Update Yet
By Jovan Alford
When star quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets in April 2023, many fans wondered how the Packers would do with Jordan Love as the starter and how Rodgers would fare in the Big Apple.
As we saw, Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets started badly as he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season. However, the future Hall of Fame quarterback got healthy and was ready for the 2024 season.
But things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Rodgers. The Jets are 2-5 and he hasn’t been good under center this season. The former Packers QB has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,663 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Based on his performance and how the season is trending for the Jets, there’s a belief Rodgers could hang up the cleats.
On the Flight Deck Podcast, ESPN’s Rich Cimini was asked if New York finishes with a 6-11 or 7-10 record. Does he think Rodgers will be back next year? Cimini responded with a resounding absolutely not.
“‘Honestly, I don’t know if there’s any scenario where [Aaron Rodgers] would come back in 2025,” Cimini said (h/t Paul Andrew Edsen Jr). “He’s just not playing well, I think his body is beat up, I think if the Jets miss the playoffs, which it certainly appears they will, the Jets will start over next year.”
“I’m not basing that on anything Rodgers told me or anyone in his circle told me,” Cimini added. “I just think this is probably going to be his final season. Again, just gut feeling, reading the tea leaves, that’s what I see.”
It’s only Week 8 of the season and the people who cover the team daily feel like Rodgers could be done after this season, which is never a good sign. Now, if the Jets were to turn their season around and make the playoffs, maybe Rodgers might want to return for 2025.
However, it looks like a shot in the dark right now as the Packers legend is not playing like the quarterback we saw in Green Bay and has been sacked 17 times through seven weeks.
