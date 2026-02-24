Aaron Rodgers Could Be Destined for Vikings Again After Steelers GM's Latest Comments

The Green Bay Packers have their quarterback situation settled, as Jordan Love will return for another season as the starter in 2026. But his predecessor’s return is up in the air as Aaron Rodgers considers playing for a 22nd season.

The latest chapter in Rodgers’ retirement drama came on Tuesday when Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Kahn spoke to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. While he said that the “door’s open to have Aaron back” and head coach Mike McCarthy has spoken to him, he also laid out a long-term vision for the quarterback position that doesn’t seem to have Rodgers in it.

“We’re all searching for the next franchise player,” Khan said via NFL.com’s Nick Shook. “The guy that’s going to be our quarterback for the next 10 to 15 years.”

While that may not sound like something that could affect the Packers, especially if Rodgers opts to retire, it could turn quickly. With his status as a free agent, he can sign where he wants, and it could leave him destined to play for the Minnesota Vikings even if the Steelers make an offer to bring him back for the 2026 season.

Aaron Rodgers Could Still Wind Up a Viking After Latest NFL Combine Buzz

The Packers are in solid shape heading into next season. Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft will return from torn ACLs that cut their season short a year ago, and a series of improvements could have Green Bay competing for a division title again. But the Vikings could be a chaos agent in those plans.

Speaking at the combine on Tuesday, Vikings interim general manager Rob Brzezinski told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert that he didn’t “know that we’re ruling anything out” and head coach Kevin O’Connell was non-committal on the status of current starter J.J. McCarthy, noting “the timeline is in a different place for all of us” than when he was drafted in 2024.

To add to the speculation, ESPN’s Adam Schefter also admitted that Rodgers could take another look at Minnesota after reportedly vouching to play there in 2024 and could throw a wrench into the Packers’ plans next year.

“He’s a free agent, so he can go do what he wants. And last year, I think he did want to play in Minnesota,” Schefter said during an interview on ESPN Radio. “So if he wanted to do that last year, I don’t know why he wouldn’t want to do it this year. The issue last year was that the Vikings were very sensitive to bringing in somebody like Aaron Rodgers, who’s such a force, such a dominant personality, and how that would hinder or impact the growth of [McCarthy]. So maybe they feel differently. It’s a different set of dynamics. …I wouldn’t rule it out.”

The angst toward the Packers organization has passed, but Rodgers is good enough to still be a problem if he returns to the division. While the Steelers were bounced in the first round of the playoffs, Rodgers still led them to a 10-7 record while throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions and completing 65.7% of his passes. If he feels like he has gas left in the tank, Minnesota could be an attractive destination with Justin Jefferson and O’Connell’s playcalling at his disposal, breathing life into a team that just missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record a year ago.

Again, Rodgers could retire or the Steelers could bring him back. But Packer fans may not be done with him yet if the hints lead him to Minnesota.

