Aaron Jones' 2025 Season Takes Unfortunate Turn in Week 3

No Green Bay Packers fan ever wants to see a former member of their favorite team's roster go down with an injury that will sideline them for several weeks. This is even more true when the player in question was as impactful as Aaron Jones Sr. was during his time in America's Dairyland.

Unfortunately, injuries are a harsh reality of the game of football, and the former Packers running back is the latest star player across the NFL to be bitten by the injury bug. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings are placing Jones on the injured reserve as a result of the hamstring injury he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Ex-Packer Aaron Jones' Season Takes Unfortunate Turn After Trip to IR

Jones will now miss at least the next four weeks of action for Minnesota. This puts what was already not a particularly deep Vikings RB room in trouble, as Jordan Mason is the only other true rushing threat on the active roster, further behind the 8-ball than they were before.

As a result, the Vikings are wasting no time addressing their banged-up backfield. Schefter has also reported that Minnesota is expected to agree to a contract with veteran free agent and former Vikings RB Cam Akers.

Once Akers can get up to speed, which shouldn't take very long given that he was a member of Minnesota's roster for 12 games this past season. Akers and Mason will be relied upon to carry the load until Jones is healed and ready to return from this hamstring issue.

While it came on just 64 carries, Akers set a new career-best by averaging 4.6 yards per rushing attempt during his time with the Vikings last season. Something about head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense in Minnesota works well for him, and given the scenario the Vikings are facing, orchestrating a reunion is the perfect response to losing Jones for, at least, a month.

With Jones just months away from his 31st birthday, there is no telling how long it will take his body to recover to the point where he is confident he can lead the rushing attack. Minnesota's coaching staff will have to help protect Jones from himself in this instance. As badly as the veteran runner wants to be out there to help his team, the Vikings cannot let him put his own health at risk to do so.

With Green Bay's first matchup against its NFC North rival not scheduled until late November, the Packers could face off against their old friend twice to close out the season. The best scenario that Cheeseheads can hope for is that Minnesota is so far out of the running by that point that Jones' current team poses no threat to the goals Green Bay's roster has for this season.

