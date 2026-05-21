A Wisconsin Badgers hoops legend is retiring and picking up the clipboard at South Carolina

The 2015 Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will forever be etched into the memories of Wisconsin basketball fans as one of the most exciting teams they've ever seen. After dominating the regular season with a 36-4 record, including 16-12 in conference play, the team made a Cinderella run through the NCAA Tournament, falling just six points shy of bringing home the second National Championship in the basketball program's history.

You cannot tell the story of that team without Sam Dekker. A 6-foot-9 Wisconsin native out of Sheboygan Lutheran High School, Dekker was the second-leading scorer on the team behind Frank Kaminsky. He went on to be drafted 18th overall to the Houston Rockets after a stellar NCAA Tournament run in which he averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Dekker had a long professional career, which included five NBA seasons on as many franchises, and successful years overseas with stops in Spain, Russia, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Now, after 11 years as a pro, Dekker has decided to step away from the game as a player and continue his basketball legacy as a coach. Luckily, he'll do so alongside a familiar face to help ease the transition.

Sam Dekker joins a former Wisconsin Badgers coach on the staff at the University of South Carolina.

Dekker, 32, has reportedly signed on to the staff of former UW assistant coach Lamont Paris at South Carolina's DI men's basketball program, where he's been in the role for the past four years. The two built a relationship while in Madison, as Paris was one of the most influential coaches in that locker room.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of Gamecock basketball,” Dekker said in an official release. “I’m so grateful to Coach Paris for trusting me with this role, and I take it very seriously. The decision to transition from player to coach is not one I took lightly, but joining Coach Paris and this program was a dream opportunity. I am thrilled to return to the college game and compete at such a high level in the SEC.

Having made it to the mountaintop and knowing what it takes to survive as a professional, Dekker brings a unique perspective to his new squad in Columbia. Bringing someone who has competed at the highest level of the NCAA tournament into a coaching staff offers a level of insight that's invaluable for young players adjusting to collegiate play.

Maybe Dekker's career did not pan out as many would've expected, but that's the reality of being an incredible college player... it doesn't always translate to the pros, so you have to work as hard as possible in those early stages to position yourself for success later. He'll be able to relate to young players in ways that they don't even realize yet, dropping gems about his journey to help inform theirs down the line.

It also helps that Dekker brings a fantastic relationship with Paris to the situation. Those early days in Wisconsin were pivotal to the future success of both of these men, providing a shared experience that will inform their working relationship and help them bring the best out of these student athletes.

Now in a player development role, Dekker can pass all his lessons from Wisconsin and beyond to the next generation of college basketball's finest.