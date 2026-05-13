Every great team needs someone to do the dirty work, and for the 2021 champion Milwaukee Bucks, that job proudly belonged to P.J. Tucker. The 41-year-old journeyman made a name for himself as one of the game’s premier defensive stalwarts and a reliable 3-point marksman for eight different franchises over 14 NBA seasons.

Tucker etched his name into Bucks history when he joined the team late in the 2021 season, departing a Houston Rockets club where he elevated his NBA profile alongside James Harden for three and a half years. His defensive contributions, floor spacing and veteran know-how helped Milwaukee secure its first title in 50 years, and only the second in franchise history.

After several years bouncing around the league into his 40’s, Tucker is ready to make a significant life change, announcing his retirement via Instagram last Thursday night.

“20 years being my job but 40 plus years of not being able to fathom doing anything other than it,” Tucker posted to social media. “So here’s to retiring from the NBA… because I will NEVER stop ballin…”

P.J. Tucker’s name is etched into Milwaukee Bucks history forever.

Some players’ impact on the game is easily quantified by their stat lines, but players like Tucker, it's never that simple. When your most important on-court contributions include guarding the toughest assignment and hustling for the full 48, history does not always treat you kindly.

That won’t be the case for Tucker, whose persona and persistence are not easily forgotten.

The record books show 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during those Playoffs. What that doesn’t include was constant defensive pressure on the opponents’ most challenging assignments: Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Devin Booker. He took every matchup in stride, using his considerable strength and mobility to chase stars through screens, alter shots, force turnovers and generally wreak havoc on the court. He suited up for all 23 games of the Bucks' 2021 Playoff run and ranked fourth on the team in minutes (total and per game).

It's a beautiful outcome for a player with such a unique journey to the league. A second-round draft selection in 2006, Tucker played only 83 minutes in his rookie season for the Toronto Raptors before being waived to clear a roster spot for another incoming player. From there, he spent the next 5 years of his professional career overseas in Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Italy and Germany before making his way back to the NBA.

That resilience in his life and career journey culminated with a brief yet arguably career-defining stint in Milwaukee. Although his time in the Cream City wasn't long, his basketball legacy is immortalized here for his contributions in 2021, and no one can ever take that away from him.

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