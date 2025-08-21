$88 Million Packers Star Caught Throwing Punches in Fight Video from Seahawks Joint Practice

There are always a fair share of training camp fights during this portion of the summer, and some are more significant than others. For the Green Bay Packers, these are likely just indications of competitive battles in fierce Midwestern heat as opposed to any serious issues.

After conducting joint practices with the Seattle Seahawks, such an event happened on Thursday.

One newly-minted $88 million man was in the thick of the scrum, firing punches in a large scrum that had to be separated by coaches before things got out of hand.

In a video shared by Packers insider Alexander Basara, a wild fight broke out during the joint practice, largely featuring tackle Zach Tom. Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Green Bay, Tom swung at multiple players to instigate a large skirmish that was ultimately cleared up by the coaching staff.

Tom signed a four-year, $88 million contract this offseason. Cementing his status as a key lineman to protect the offense.

Based on practice statistics, it appears that the battle started partially because of how well the defense was outperforming the offense, suggesting there may be larger issues at hand.

Quarterback Jordan Love, who just returned to practice, struggled mightily. He completed just three of his 12 pass attempts with a pair of TDs to Tucker Kraft and AJ Barner, but it's hard to leave this session and feel confident in him following the injury. Love's accuracy problems popped up against top competition over the last two years, but he simply must be able to score on defenses that rank in the middle of the league like Seattle's.

If Love can't perform to the level that's expected, then Green Bay won't overcome the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in the division, to say nothing of fending off the Chicago Bears.

Tom is now a leader on his team based on his salary and he's clearly trying to prove it. He ranked a remarkable fourth out of 140 qualified tackles at Pro Football Focus in 2024, earning his contract as someone who has started in all 34 regular-season games over the last two seasons. There's no question that Tom is one of the more important players on the roster moving forward, and this seems to be an example of him letting everyone know how valuable of a leader he can be.

The offense performed poorly and Tom responded. Let's hope these actions carry over into the regular season and the Packers are set for a pivotal Week 1 matchup against the Lions on September 7.

