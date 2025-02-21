8 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Pivotal 2025 Offseason

5-6. Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark, DL

The Packers’ defensive line wasn’t just bad in 2024—it was a massive disappointment.

This was supposed to be a strength, a group loaded with high-end talent, including four first-round picks. Instead, it was a collection of underperforming individuals who never came together as a dominant unit.

And at the center of it were Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark—the two players expected to set the tone under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s new system.

Hafley’s 4-3 alignment was designed to play to their strengths—getting downhill, disrupting the pocket, and creating chaos.

That didn’t happen. Instead, both players regressed.

Clark finished the season with just one sack, four quarterback hits, and 29 hurries—his lowest sack total since his rookie year, fewest QB hits since 2019, and lowest hurry total since 2020. For a guy who was supposed to be an anchor on the interior, those numbers aren’t close to good enough.

Gary wasn’t much better. His 7.5 sacks, seven QB hits, and 33 hurries were his lowest totals since his ACL tear in 2022. The Packers paid him like a franchise pass-rusher, but his production didn’t match the paycheck.

This can’t continue. Green Bay is built to compete now, and they need both players to regain their dominant form in 2025.

If Gary and Clark can’t elevate their games to fit Hafley’s scheme, the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes take a massive hit. Everything starts up front, and right now, Green Bay’s defensive line doesn’t look championship-caliber.