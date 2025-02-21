8 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Pivotal 2025 Offseason

3. Jayden Reed, WR

Jordan Love’s inconsistency wasn’t just on him—his receivers had their fair share of struggles, too. And Jayden Reed might be the biggest example.

For the first nine games of the season, Reed looked like the Packers’ next great receiver. He was explosive, dynamic, and on the verge of becoming the team’s true wide receiver one.

Then, almost overnight, he disappeared during the second half and failed to make a positive impact on the game plan.

Reed—along with the rest of Green Bay’s young receivers—failed to build off their promising 2023 finish. That’s a problem, but the past is the past.

Now, Reed’s focus has to be on 2025 and proving that his early-season production wasn’t a fluke.

The Packers may look to add a big-name receiver this offseason, but whether they do or not, Reed has to take more ownership of his role in the offense. He’s too talented to be a complementary piece. It’s time for him to assert himself as a consistent, go-to weapon—not just for a few weeks, but for an entire season.

4. Elgton Jenkins, G

Elgton Jenkins didn’t have a bad season—but for him, it was a disappointment.

His PFF grade of 65.5 ranked 32nd among 77 qualified offensive guards. He allowed one sack, two quarterback hits, and 18 total pressures—solid numbers for most linemen, but Jenkins isn’t supposed to be most linemen.

Green Bay is paying him to be elite, and the reality is, he hasn’t been that player for two straight seasons.

Jenkins is a perfect example of a guy the Packers can’t afford to simply be good. They need him to be dominant. He has the talent. He has the pedigree. Now, he needs a strong offseason to come back in 2025 at the top of his game—because Green Bay’s offensive line is only as strong as its best players.