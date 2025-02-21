8 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Pivotal 2025 Offseason

2. Jordan Love - QB

A big contract comes with big expectations. That’s the deal Jordan Love signed up for last offseason. Now, it’s time for him to deliver.

Love’s 2024 season was a rollercoaster—moments of brilliance, moments of frustration, moments where you could talk yourself into either side of the argument.

Some of the struggles were out of his control—injuries, inconsistent receiver play, offensive line issues—but the reality is the reality: Love didn’t live up to expectations, and he won’t get the benefit of the doubt in 2025.

That means it’s time for a new chapter.

The talent is undeniable.

Love can make every throw in the game with effortless arm strength. He has the mobility to extend plays, the athleticism to escape pressure, and the vision to find open receivers. But now, it’s about putting it all together for longer stretches.

The best quarterbacks in the league don’t just have flashes of dominance—they’re consistently great. They don’t let bad games turn into bad months. That’s the step Love needs to take.

It all starts with his footwork.

Too often in 2024, Love was throwing off his back foot, bailing from clean pockets, and rushing his mechanics under pressure. He needs to step up in the pocket, trust his protection, and be comfortable throwing even when things aren’t perfect around him.

There were excuses in 2024. There won’t be in 2025.

If Love puts together a complete season, Green Bay is a true Super Bowl contender. If he doesn’t, the conversation gets a lot more complicated.