8 Contracts the Packers Can Restructure to Save $51 Million in Cap Space for 2025
5. Elgton Jenkins ($5.3 million)
Elgton Jenkins was very good in 2024, not great.
He was the second-best offensive lineman on the team behind Zach Tom, and while that’s still a high bar, Green Bay expected dominance from him. Still, he’s a foundational piece of the offense and restructuring his deal is one of the cleaner moves the front office can make.
6. Kenny Clark ($5 million)
The Packers need more from Kenny Clark in 2025.
The veteran defensive tackle had just one sack this season, the second-lowest total of his career. He wasn’t terrible, but he also wasn’t disruptive, and that’s a problem for a player with his contract.
Yes, he gets double-teamed constantly. Yes, he’s still a solid interior presence. But Green Bay needs him to be a game-wrecker again.
Restructuring his contract would free up $5 million, but given how his production trended downward, is it smart to push more money into future years?
7. Josh Jacobs ($4 million)
Josh Jacobs was worth every penny of his contract in 2024.
Signed last offseason, he gave the Packers stability at running back, produced at a high level, and helped balance the offense. This move wouldn’t be necessary unless Green Bay absolutely needs cap space, but it’s there if they want to free up $4 million.
8. Keisean Nixon ($1.4 million)
Keisean Nixon fancies himself a CB1, and 2024 was his best season yet in coverage.
The jury is still out on whether he can truly be a lockdown guy, but he’s at least in the conversation as a solid CB2. Restructuring his deal would be a last-resort move, but $1.4 million is still $1.4 million.
Final Thoughts
The Packers have real flexibility this offseason. They aren’t flush with cash, but they have levers to pull if they want to be aggressive in free agency or lock in players long-term.
Restructuring these contracts could create up to $51 million in cap space, but every dollar moved today is a dollar added to future problems.
The front office will have to weigh short-term needs vs. long-term consequences, and as always, the goal is building a Super Bowl-caliber roster.
There’s no perfect answer, but one thing is clear: Green Bay finally has options again.