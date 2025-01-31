8 Contracts the Packers Can Restructure to Save $51 Million in Cap Space for 2025
2. Rashan Gary ($9.7 million)
For a guy who just made the Pro Bowl, Rashan Gary left a lot on the table this season.
The entire Packers defensive front underperformed, leading to an after the season coaching change at the position group. But Gary was supposed to be the exception, the dominant edge rusher that sets the tone for everyone else. Instead, he was inconsistent.
The Packers gave Gary a four-year, $96 million extension that began in 2024, and while no one is questioning his talent, his production didn’t quite match the paycheck. A simple restructure would free up $9.7 million.
3. Jordan Love ($8.9 million)
This one is tricky.
It feels weird to restructure Love’s deal just one year after signing his extension. The Packers structured the contract knowing they’d have to adjust it down the road—his cap hit in 2028 is projected at $74.2 million (that’s not happening, by the way).
Would Green Bay want to start kicking money down the road already? Probably not. But if they need $9 million in space right now, this is an option they could pursue.
4. Xavier McKinney ($6.9 million)
Xavier McKinney was the best thing to happen to the Packers defense in 2024.
A home-run signing in free agency, he earned All-Pro honors and immediately became the best defensive player on the team. He’s locked in as a core piece moving forward, so a restructure here isn’t ideal, but it’s another lever the Packers could pull if necessary. It's nice to have options.