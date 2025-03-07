7 Speedy Free Agent Wide Receivers Packers Can Sign as Christian Watson Replacement

Elijah Moore

Speed Stat: 4.35 40-yard dash in 2021

Elijah Moore’s a 4.35 enigma—wasted in Cleveland like a snowblower in July. His 10.8 yard per reception average hints at horsepower, and at 24, he’s got legs to spare.

Green Bay could scoop him cheap, let him dart deep, and watch DBs panic as Reed and Doubs feast on the scraps below. This may be the ultimate reclamation project for the former 24th overall pick.

Rondale Moore

Speed Stat: 4.29 40-yard dash in 2021

On a list full of speedy receivers, Rondale Moore posted the second-fastest 40-yard-dash time of this group at 4.29 seconds, second only to Brown.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice at the beginning of August and would need a full medical check-up before the Packers feel comfortable proceeding with him. However, he's another gadget player who could open up the field for the entire Green Bay offense.

KaVontae Turpin

Speed Stat: 4.31 40-yard dash in 2019

KaVontae Turpin’s a 4.31 tornado—a return wizard itching to spin WR magic (he could not only help on offense but also on special teams where Keisean Nixon declared he'll no longer return kicks).

In Dallas, he’s nabbed 13.5 yards per catch last season. At 28, he’s a late-blooming target that could become another sneaky free agent addition by Gutekunst. He's the perfect example of a low-risk, high-reward acquisition the Packers will need, given their limited cap space situation.

