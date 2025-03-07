7 Speedy Free Agent Wide Receivers Packers Can Sign as Christian Watson Replacement

Darius Slayton

Speed Stat: 4.39 40-yard dash in 2019

Darius Slayton is a Giants cast-off with a 4.39 40—think of him as a discount Ferrari. In six years in the NFL, he's averaged 15 yards a catch, and he’s still got tread on the tires at 28.

The Packers need a greyhound to mimic Watson’s missed speed and Slayton’s that guy. He’ll bolt deep, make corners sweat, and crack open underneath lanes for Wicks and Luke Musgrave to gobble yards like it’s Thanksgiving.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Speed Stat: 4.37 40-yard dash in 2018

Marquez Valdes-Scantling—MVS to the faithful—rocks a 4.37 40 and a Packers tattoo on his heart (maybe).

Since departing Green Bay, he’s bounced from Kansas City to Buffalo to New Orleans, but that 17.4 yards per reception career clip says he’s still a big-play bandit.

His hands are as spotty as a thrift-store sweater. Doesn’t matter—Green Bay wants his wheels to blaze past coverage, pulling eyes deep so others can scoot underneath like kids sneaking candy.

MVS knows the turf, thrives in the frost, and could waltz back on a dime. He’s the nostalgia sprinter who’d keep Love’s deep game galloping.

Dyami Brown

Speed Stat: 4.45 40-yard dash in 2021

Dyami Brown isn't a household name, but he can put up yards in a hurry. He showed out in the playoffs, posting 14 receptions, 229 yards, and one touchdown in Washington's postseason run.

The Commanders barely used him in the regular season, but the Packers could uncage this colt and let him complement their other receivers perfectly. His market will be interesting to watch after a breakout postseason, but he shouldn't come anywhere close to breaking the bank.