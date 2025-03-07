7 Speedy Free Agent Wide Receivers Packers Can Sign as Christian Watson Replacement

March 2025 is here, and the Green Bay Packers are sweating bullets. Free agency kicks off with a tampering window on March 10, then goes full throttle on March 12.

Christian Watson's torn ACL in the season finale is leaving the Packers feeling exposed, as he'll need most of the 2025 NFL season to recover.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has roughly $24 million to juggle in spendable salary cap space, and he needs a speed freak to bolt downfield, stretch defenses thin, and give Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks room to breathe underneath.

The wide receiver class doesn't contain an elite playmaker anymore. Therefore, Green Bay may need to bargain shop.

These seven free-agent burners could be the spark Jordan Love needs to keep Lambeau jumping and Green Bay's Super Bowl hopes alive. Let’s dive into the fast lane.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

Speed Stat: 4.27 40-yard dash in 2019

Marquise Brown’s a jitterbug with a 4.27 40—faster than my children dodging chores. A busted collarbone tanked his Chiefs gig in 2024, but at 28, he could still have enough left in the tank.

He's averaged 11.6 yards per catch throughout his career, screaming deep trouble for defenses—exactly what Love needs to uncork bombs. His legs would drag safeties to the parking lot, leaving Reed and Doubs munching short stuff over the middle of the field.

He’s not exactly Watson’s twin, but his zip could keep the Packers’ attack screaming down the highway. A one-year deal probably wouldn't cut it for Brown, but a two-year deal could be a sweet spot for both sides.