7 Packers Who Could Be Gone By OTAs

5. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Linebacker

The Packers are quietly stacked at linebacker heading into next season. Edgerrin Cooper looks like a future star, Quay Walker brings first-round pedigree, Ty’Ron Hopper adds upside as a third-round pick from 2024, Isaiah McDuffie is a reliable do-it-all option, and Isaiah Simmons, once a top-10 pick, adds hybrid versatility.

That’s more than enough depth to get through OTAs and minicamp with healthy bodies and plenty of reps to go around.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who split his college career between Georgia and Kentucky, is an interesting name on paper thanks to his decorated SEC background. But his athletic limitations likely cap his ceiling at the next level. In a crowded linebacker room, that could leave him on the outside looking in.

6. Keith Randolph Jr., Defensive Tackle

The Packers could use some extra muscle up front after losing TJ Slaton in free agency—but it’s unclear if Keith Randolph Jr. is the one to fill that gap.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman was an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2024 and certainly looks the part of a space-eater. But the depth chart is a tough hill to climb.

Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt are locked in as starters, with Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks expected to play key rotational roles. There’s room for a fifth defensive tackle to carve out a spot, but right now, Randolph feels like a long shot.

7. Jeremiah Martin, Defensive End

The Packers spent the offseason looking for answers on the edge—and they’re still searching. One thing’s clear: Jeremiah Martin isn’t the solution.

If Green Bay decides to pursue a veteran like the newly released Jadeveon Clowney, they’ll need to clear a spot in the defensive end room. Martin appears to be buried at the bottom of the depth chart, which makes him an easy candidate to cut in the name of roster balance.

