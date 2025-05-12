7 Packers Who Could Be Gone By OTAs

2. Brant Banks, Offensive Tackle

The Packers are always on the hunt for offensive line depth—but Brant Banks might not be part of that plan.

Zach Tom is firmly entrenched as the starting right tackle and is quickly becoming one of the league’s best. He’s also likely staring down a hefty contract extension in the near future.

On the left side, Rasheed Walker is the frontrunner to start—unless 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan makes a serious push. Walker isn’t quite in Tom’s league, but he’s been steady enough to hold his own.

Behind them, the Packers have Donovan Jennings, Travis Glover, Anthony Belton, and 2025 seventh-rounder John Williams in the mix. That’s enough depth to make Banks expendable, especially if the team needs to clear space before OTAs.

3. Marquis Hayes, Offensive Guard

There’s less depth on the interior of the offensive line, which could work in Marquis Hayes’ favor—for now. But when you’re hanging around the bottom of the roster, nothing is guaranteed.

Aaron Banks and Sean Rhyan are penciled in as the starters at guard. Jordan Morgan and Kadeem Telfort offer flexibility, with both capable of sliding inside. Plus, the team is reportedly high on undrafted free agent Tyler Cooper out of Minnesota.

Hayes, a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in 2022, spent his rookie year on injured reserve and bounced between practice squads in 2023. His resume includes stops in Arizona and Washington, but he has yet to find solid footing. In a crowded interior group, he could be the odd man out.

4. Isaiah Dunn, Cornerback

If the Packers are indeed keeping Jaire Alexander around—and signs point that way—that could squeeze someone else out of the cornerback room.

That someone might be Isaiah Dunn.

With Alexander, Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Carrington Valentine locked in, and Javon Bullard, Kamaal Hadden, Kalen King, and seventh-round pick Micah Robinson also in the mix, the Packers suddenly have a deep corner group.

That makes Dunn a long shot to stick around. When the depth chart gets crowded, unproven names are usually the first to go.