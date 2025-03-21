6 Wide Receivers Packers Should Target in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

4. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Now we get into the meat and potatoes of the Packers' wide receiver targets in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Emeka Egbuka doesn’t have the same sky-high ceiling as some of the elite receivers to come out of Ohio State, but his production speaks for itself. In 2024, he caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Primarily a slot receiver in college, Egbuka has the size and strength to play inside or outside in the NFL. His route-running is already polished, which helps compensate for his lack of elite athleticism. He’d be a safe, reliable pick at receiver for Green Bay—something the team could use after last year’s inconsistency.

5. Matthew Golden, Texas

Matthew Golden is another inside option for the Packers, though he spent more time on the outside than Egbuka. At five-foot-eleven, he’s a bit undersized but makes up for it with a blend of strength and speed.

He has no problem blowing past defenders or outmuscling safeties on contested catches. That aggressive, bulldog mentality will serve him well in the NFL, where he approaches every pass like it’s his to catch.

After two years at Houston, Golden transferred to Texas for 2024 and posted 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. His violent, sudden quickness allows him to create separation with ease, a skill that should translate well to the next level.

6. Luther Burden III, Missouri

Luther Burden III would be a home run pick for the Packers at 23rd overall. He currently sits 17th on The Athletic’s consensus big board, dropping four spots since the NFL Combine.

His 2024 numbers (61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns) didn’t quite match the bar he set in 2023 when he racked up 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Still, he was a consistent playmaker all three years at Missouri.

Burden’s versatility is one of his biggest assets. He can line up all over the field and was heavily utilized on jet sweeps, wide receiver screens, and other designed plays to get the ball in his hands. If the Packers have concerns about Jayden Reed’s long-term development, Burden could step in and be an even better version of that role.

