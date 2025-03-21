6 Wide Receivers Packers Should Target in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

1. Jack Bech, TCU

To be transparent, these first three receivers would be reaches in the first round. If the Packers want to target one, the ideal scenario would be trading back to the very end of the first round, collecting an extra pick, and then selecting their preferred target.

Jack Bech spent his first two seasons at LSU before transferring to TCU for his final two years. After a relatively quiet college career, he broke out in 2024, hauling in 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

At six-foot-2two and 207 pounds, he has solid size for the position. He also tested well athletically, posting a 9.46 Relative Athletic Score (RAS)—a key metric the Packers love. That combination of size and athleticism could make him a justifiable reach if Green Bay trades back.

2. Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

At five-foot-ten and 194 pounds, Jaylin Noel is smaller than the traditional Packers wide receiver. However, he more than makes up for it with elite speed and precise route running.

He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap. His shuttle and three-cone drills were equally impressive, showcasing the quickness that makes him a nightmare for defenders. That speed translates to the field, where he can just as easily burn corners deep as he can shake them loose on short and intermediate routes.

Perhaps the most appealing part of his game are his reliable hands. After watching Green Bay’s receivers struggle with drops last season, Noel’s ability to consistently secure catches would be a welcome change.

3. Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Jayden Higgins is one of the crown jewels of this wide receiver class when it comes to athletic testing. He posted an elite 9.85 RAS, ranking third-highest among receivers in this year’s draft.

His athleticism isn’t just about straight-line speed—his size (six-foot-four, 215 pounds) and leaping ability allow him to win contested catches and be a red-zone weapon.

Production-wise, he delivered two standout seasons at Iowa State, combining for 140 receptions, 2,166 yards, and 15 touchdowns. He’s been a fast riser over the past few weeks and could continue climbing draft boards, making him a real option at the end of the first round.