6 Packers Making Their Final Playoff Run With Green Bay
4./5. Eric Wilson/Isaiah McDuffie
The middle of the Packers’ defense could undergo a significant transformation next season, with the linebacker corps set for a shakeup. After Green Bay drafted Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper last year and allowed De’Vondre Campbell to walk in free agency, the team leaned on veterans Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie to start the 2024 season.
Wilson and McDuffie earned their spots atop the depth chart with hard work and reliability, but their skill sets are better suited to rotational roles than the featured responsibilities they’ve shouldered this season. Both players have provided solid contributions, but as the season progressed, it became evident that the Packers’ younger talent is ready to take the reins.
Edgerrin Cooper has been the breakout star of the group. Despite missing time early in the year, he has consistently made impact plays, earning a full-time role in Week 17. Cooper’s athleticism, instincts, and ability to disrupt both the run and pass make him a lock as a full-time starter next season.
Quay Walker, meanwhile, overcame early-season struggles to play the best football of his career before an injury sidelined him. Still under contract, Walker will remain a key part of the Packers’ plans in 2025. Hopper, the rookie linebacker, will also have an opportunity to carve out a role next season.
With the emergence of Cooper, the development of Walker, and the potential of Hopper, opportunities for Wilson and McDuffie will likely be limited. Both players are set to hit unrestricted free agency, and Green Bay is unlikely to prioritize re-signing them given the depth and upside they already have at the position.
For Wilson and McDuffie, the offseason presents a chance to find teams where they can secure more playing time. Both players have proven they can contribute in the right situations, but the Packers’ linebacker room is moving in a younger, more dynamic direction. Their departure seems inevitable as Green Bay continues to retool the middle of its defense.