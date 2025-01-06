6 Packers Making Their Final Playoff Run With Green Bay
3. TJ Slaton
The middle of the Packers’ defense has been a glaring weakness this season, with both the linebackers and defensive linemen underperforming. T.J. Slaton, expected to be a key contributor alongside Kenny Clark, has been one of the most significant disappointments in a struggling unit.
When Green Bay shifted to Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 scheme, Slaton was supposed to be one of the primary beneficiaries. His size and physicality seemed perfectly suited for a more attacking role in the interior. Slaton even earned the starting job next to Clark coming out of training camp, raising expectations that this would be a breakout season.
Unfortunately, those hopes never materialized. Slaton has been a liability in the run game, consistently losing leverage and failing to plug gaps. His pass-rushing impact has been nonexistent, leaving opposing quarterbacks unbothered when he’s on the field. According to Pro Football Focus, his 43.1 overall grade is the lowest on the Packers’ defense and ranks a dismal 113th out of 125 qualified interior defensive linemen.
Slaton’s struggles couldn’t come at a worse time, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. With Kenny Clark anchoring the line and younger players like Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden already under contract, the Packers have little reason to bring Slaton back—especially on an increased salary.
Green Bay will likely look to the draft to add depth behind their current core. Given Slaton’s lack of production and the depth the Packers already have on the defensive line, his time in Green Bay is almost certainly coming to an end.