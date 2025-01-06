6 Packers Making Their Final Playoff Run With Green Bay
2. Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander’s battle with a lingering knee injury took another disappointing turn. After months of trying to return to the field, Alexander underwent a minor procedure to address the recurring pain and swelling. That likely ends his 2024 season unless the Packers make a deep playoff run all the way to the Super Bowl.
Even if Green Bay defies the odds and reaches the big game, they must grapple with an uncomfortable reality: this might already be the end of Alexander’s time in the green and gold.
When healthy, Alexander remains one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. His ability to shadow opposing teams’ top receivers and shut down an entire side of the field makes him invaluable to Green Bay’s defense. The team’s pass coverage looks entirely different with him on the field, and his absence creates a noticeable void.
But availability is the best ability, and Alexander hasn’t been able to stay on the field.
He’ll finish the 2024 season having played in just seven games—matching his total from 2023. In fact, this marks the third time in four years that Alexander has been limited to seven or fewer games. That kind of durability concern is impossible to ignore, especially for a player with his price tag.
Alexander is set to carry a $25.4 million cap hit in 2025. For a player who’s been a part-time contributor in recent seasons, that’s a tough pill for the Packers to swallow. Cutting him would leave an $18 million dead cap hit, but it would also free up $7.4 million in savings—money that could be used to retool Green Bay’s cornerback room in the offseason.
The decision won’t be an easy one. Alexander’s talent is undeniable, and his presence elevates Green Bay’s defense when he’s on the field. But with an already massive cap space to work with, the Packers could prioritize finding more durable players to rebuild the position group.