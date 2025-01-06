6 Packers Making Their Final Playoff Run With Green Bay
The most thrilling time of the NFL season is nearly here—the playoffs are right around the corner. For the Green Bay Packers, this marks an opportunity to build upon the strides they made during the 2023 season and their continued growth in 2024.
Last year, Green Bay showed resilience and promise, upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round before nearly pulling off another shocker against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round. This year, they’ll aim to take it even further and make a deeper playoff push.
But as the Packers look ahead to the postseason, it’s also a time for reflection. The NFL is a business, and with roster turnover inevitable, this playoff run may mark the end of the road for several key contributors in Green Bay.
Here are six Packers who could be suiting up for their final playoff run in the green and gold.
1. Josh Myers
The Packers’ offensive line has been a strength this season. Ranking second in the NFL with just 1.2 sacks allowed per game and helping the team produce the fifth-most rushing yards per contest, the unit has been a model of consistency.
Yet, one spot stands out as an area for improvement: center. Josh Myers, set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, has struggled to match the performance of his linemates.
Myers’ 54.8 Pro Football Focus grade is the lowest of his career and ranks 38th among 41 qualified centers. To put that in perspective, the next lowest-rated Packers starting lineman grades out five points higher. The gap is glaring, and it’s clear Myers has been the weak link in an otherwise solid offensive line.
The biggest question may not be whether he’ll return—it’s how the Packers will replace him.
Fortunately, Green Bay has options. Internally, they could shift Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan to center while promoting Jordan Morgan to a starting guard role. Another possibility is giving 2024 fifth-round pick Jacob Monk an extended look.
Alternatively, the Packers could tap into their significant cap space or use one of their draft picks to secure an upgrade. Whether through free agency or the draft, adding a consistent and reliable center could be the final piece to solidifying the offensive line for years to come.
As the Packers head into the postseason and beyond, Myers’ tenure in Green Bay seems destined to end. The focus will then shift to finding a replacement who can elevate an already strong offensive line to an elite level.