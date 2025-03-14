6 Packers Free Agents Who Can Still Re-Sign with Green Bay

6. Andre Dillard

The Packers' offensive line is set to undergo a major reshuffling in the next couple of years.

They've already let Josh Myers walk, signing Aaron Banks in his place. That sets the Packers up for a starting offensive line of Rasheed Walker, Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, and Zach Tom from left to right.

Jordan Morgan, the Packers' 2024 first-round pick, is also waiting in the shadows. He’s versatile enough to play either guard or tackle, but he remains adamant that he’s an offensive tackle at the NFL level.

His time to shine will come sooner or later. Walker, Rhyan, and Tom are all set to hit free agency next year, and the Packers won’t be able to keep all three. It’s like trying to hold onto a handful of sand—no matter what, some pieces will slip away.

In the meantime, Green Bay needs to keep addressing its immediate need for depth.

The Packers signed Andre Dillard as an emergency swing tackle last year, but they never had to break the glass, as both Walker and Tom stayed healthy. Still, it’s good to have a backup plan, and re-signing Dillard would be a smart insurance policy.

Dillard isn't starting material anymore, but there are worse options for a swing tackle. He’d give Green Bay a solid third option behind their starters (or fourth, depending on Morgan’s development) and much-needed depth.

The Packers learned firsthand in the playoffs against the Eagles that depth can be the difference between a smooth ride and a total breakdown. Bringing back Dillard would be a cheap way to ensure they don’t end up stranded again.

