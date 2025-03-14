6 Packers Free Agents Who Can Still Re-Sign with Green Bay

4 & 5. Corey Ballentine & Robert Rochell

The Packers' cornerback room is still a mystery—like trying to guess which Wisconsin bar serves the best Old Fashioned (spoiler: they all claim they do).

They signed Nate Hobbs from the Las Vegas Raiders, but it's unclear where he'll play next season. He has primarily spent his career in the slot, where he thrives. He throws his body around with reckless abandon in the run game and has the quickness to stick with shifty receivers.

However, at 6-foot-1, he’s big enough to move outside—a new challenge he’d presumably welcome.

Beyond Hobbs, the Packers also have Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. Both players have had their ups and downs, making it hard to know whether Green Bay can rely on them moving forward.

The biggest wildcard in the group is Jaire Alexander.

Alexander has been a trade-or-cut candidate all offseason, yet he’s still in Green Bay. It’s like holding onto a rare baseball card—you know it’s worth something, but finding the right collector willing to pay up takes time. The Packers haven’t found a deal they like, and with no pressing financial deadlines, they can afford to wait for the right move.

Assuming Alexander is eventually moved, the Packers will need to bolster their cornerback depth. They’ll likely target one early in the draft, but re-signing their own could help.

Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell are solid enough depth pieces to round out the roster. They can contribute on special teams and step in on defense when needed. They won’t steal any headlines, but like a well-placed brat at a tailgate, they serve an important role.