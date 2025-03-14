6 Packers Free Agents Who Can Still Re-Sign with Green Bay

3. Eric Wilson

The Packers' linebacker depth is thinner than Aaron Rodgers' patience with young receivers.

Edgerrin Cooper looks like a star in the making. He had a promising rookie campaign, making more plays as the season wore on. If he can tighten up his game, his future could be as electric as a Lambeau Leap.

Unfortunately, it's slim pickings after Cooper.

Quay Walker was supposed to be the next big thing in Green Bay’s linebacker corps, but so far, his play has been more "Oops" than "All-Pro." After three underwhelming seasons, he’s at risk of the Packers declining his fifth-year option.

Green Bay did re-sign Isaiah McDuffie earlier in the offseason, penciling him in as the third starter alongside Cooper and Walker. They also have 2024 third-rounder Ty'Ron Hopper, but he spent most of his rookie year as a spectator, playing just 18 defensive snaps.

That still leaves the Packers desperately short on proven linebackers—cue Eric Wilson.

Wilson was miscast as a starter last season but can still serve a valuable role. He’s best as a special teams contributor and a "break-glass-in-case-of-emergency" linebacker. That’s precisely the kind of depth Green Bay could use in 2025.

The Packers will need to be careful with what they pay him. They already overpaid McDuffie and can’t afford to double-dip in the "bad contract" jar at a non-premium position.

It may take some time, but Green Bay should let Wilson’s market cool off and then look to re-sign him to a cheap, team-friendly deal.