6 Packers Free Agents Who Can Still Re-Sign with Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers were active during the first wave of free agency, signing a couple of key players while letting a few familiar faces walk.

The Packers locked in cornerback Nate Hobbs and left guard Aaron Banks with massive, multi-year contracts. Both are expected to play significant roles next season and beyond.

However, they also watched Josh Myers, Eric Stokes, A.J. Dillon, and T.J. Slaton sign elsewhere. Those departures, combined with the holes Green Bay already needed to patch, leave the front office with plenty of work to do before training camp.

A good place to start? Bringing back some of their own free agents—players they know, trust, and won’t have to teach the playbook from scratch. Here are six Packers free agents who could still return to Green Bay.

1 & 2. Tyler Davis & John Fitzpatrick

At the top of the Packers' tight end depth chart, things are set in stone. Tucker Kraft emerged as their go-to guy last season, and he’ll be the unquestioned starter heading into 2025. Luke Musgrave is right behind him, firmly locked into his role.

Behind them, though? It’s a mystery—kind of like ordering a sidecar for a Bloody Mary outside of Wisconsin and getting nothing but a confused stare in return.

Ben Sims, Messiah Swinson, and Johnny Lumpkin are the other tight ends currently under contract. Among them, only Sims has shown he belongs in the NFL, and even then, he’s more of a special teams ace than an offensive weapon.

Tyler Davis, despite some brutal injury luck, could be a reliable depth option if healthy. Meanwhile, John Fitzpatrick is more of a utility knife—he won’t be slicing through defenses, but he can do a little bit of everything to help the team. Neither is flashy, but both are the type of under-the-radar players who make a roster function smoothly. Green Bay could do worse than bringing them back.