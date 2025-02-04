6 Dream Free Agent Signings for Packers in 2025 NFL Offseason
2. Josh Sweat, Defensive End
Josh Sweat isn’t the biggest name on the market. He’s never posted a monster sack season like Khalil Mack, and he hasn’t been the headliner of a dominant pass rush. But he is exactly the kind of well-rounded, high-upside player the Packers need to add to their defensive front. And he also seems to already be planning his Eagles exit.
Green Bay’s pass rush was too inconsistent in 2024. Some weeks, they looked unstoppable. Other weeks, they couldn’t get anywhere near the quarterback.
Rashan Gary remains a key piece, but he needs help. Lukas Van Ness showed flashes, but he’s not ready for a full-time role yet. And Kenny Clark, once a force in the middle, disappeared for long stretches. Adding a player like Sweat would immediately raise the floor—and the ceiling—of this group.
Sweat isn’t just a sack artist, though his eight sacks last year were the second-highest total of his career. He’s a disruptor. He consistently puts pressure on quarterbacks, forcing them into bad decisions even when he’s not getting them on the ground.
Over the past three seasons, he’s totaled 25.5 sacks and logged at least 25 pressures in three of the last four years. That’s the kind of reliability Green Bay needs on the edge.
At 27, he’s still in his prime and has multiple productive years ahead of him. If the Packers are serious about taking their pass rush to another level, Sweat is a player worth targeting.