6 Dream Free Agent Signings for Packers in 2025 NFL Offseason
3. Chris Godwin, Wide Receiver
Few position groups in Green Bay were more frustrating than wide receiver in 2024.
The Packers entered the season with a quartet of young, talented receivers—Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks—who were all expected to take a significant leap forward.
Instead, none of them did. The flashes were there, but inconsistency, injuries, and drops turned what should have been a position of strength into a liability.
Now, the situation is even more uncertain. Watson tore his ACL in the season finale and will miss a chunk of the 2025 season. Doubs suffered a serious concussion in the playoffs—his second in a month—raising concerns about his long-term health.
Reed and Wicks had promising moments, but both struggled with drops at key times. Jordan Love needs more stability in his receiving corps.
That’s where Chris Godwin comes in.
Godwin is the second-best wide receiver available in free agency, behind only Tee Higgins. More importantly, he’s the exact type of reliable target the Packers need.
In seven of his eight NFL seasons, he’s posted a drop rate under six percent. In 2024, he didn’t drop a single pass before his season ended after seven games due to a dislocated ankle. When healthy, he’s one of the best possession receivers in football.
The Packers will need to be careful not to overpay. Godwin turns 29 before next season, and there are questions about whether he can be a true WR1. But his route running, hands, and veteran presence would add an element this offense desperately lacked last season.
If the price is right, he’s exactly the type of receiver who can elevate Love and the Packers’ passing attack.