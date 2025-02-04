6 Dream Free Agent Signings for Packers in 2025 NFL Offseason
4. Khalil Mack, Defensive End
Gutekunst doesn’t typically chase aging veterans in free agency. He prefers to sign players whose best football is still ahead of them. Khalil Mack does not fit that mold. And yet, if there were ever a time for an exception, this might be it.
Mack isn’t the same force of nature he was in his prime, but even at 33 (he’ll turn 34 before next season starts), he remains one of the best defensive ends on the market.
The guy just keeps producing. In 2023, he turned back the clock and racked up a career-high 17 sacks, proving he still had plenty left in the tank. He followed that up with a solid, if less flashy, six sacks in 2024. Even as his physical tools decline, his pass-rushing instincts and technique remain elite.
But Mack is more than just a sack artist. His run defense is still rock solid. He knows how to set the edge, shed blocks, and make life miserable for running backs trying to get outside. He’s not just a situational pass rusher—he’s an every-down disruptor.
Green Bay’s defensive line needs help. Rashan Gary had an underwhelming season despite making the Pro Bowl. Kenny Clark was a non-factor for large stretches. The entire unit struggled with consistency. The Packers need an injection of physicality and reliability up front, and Mack could provide just that.
They’ve gone down this road before. Back in 2014, Green Bay signed an aging Julius Peppers, and he gave them three strong seasons as a veteran pass rusher. Mack could have a similar impact—a short-term addition who gives this defense exactly what it needs. If the price is right, the Packers should at least make the call.