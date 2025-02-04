6 Dream Free Agent Signings for Packers in 2025 NFL Offseason
5. D.J. Reed, Cornerback
Gutekunst is about to put his fingerprints all over the Packers’ cornerback room. Through roster cuts, free agency, the draft, and maybe even a trade, this unit will look completely different when Green Bay takes the field in 2025. And that’s probably for the best.
The biggest domino, of course, is Jaire Alexander.
The Packers will have to make a decision on his contract, and that decision likely ends with him no longer wearing green and gold.
When healthy, Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in football. The problem is he hasn’t been healthy nearly enough. Three of the last four seasons have been marred by injuries, and that’s hard to justify at his massive price tag. Cutting or trading him would clear cap space, but it would also leave a huge void at CB1.
Keisean Nixon believes he’s that guy. The tape says otherwise. Nixon played well in coverage last season, but he’s better suited as a CB2 or slot corner rather than a true lockdown defender.
Green Bay will need to find someone who can handle the league’s top receivers, and the best option on the free-agent market is D.J. Reed.
Reed had a bit of a down season in 2024, but his track record suggests he’s still a very good cover guy. He’s aggressive, physical, and capable of shadowing top receivers.
The real question is whether Gutekunst believes Reed still has his best football ahead of him. That’s typically the type of player he targets in free agency. If he thinks Reed has another level, Green Bay could be making a serious push for him in March.