6 Bucks Entering Their Final Season With Milwaukee
Bobby Portis
There’s a growing possibility that Bobby Portis, the heart and soul of Milwaukee’s bench, could be entering his final season with the Bucks.
Portis, a fan favorite since his arrival, faces a pivotal offseason decision. He holds a $13.4 million player option for next year, but he’ll likely decline it and test free agency, where he could command a much larger payday.
The Bucks could avoid that scenario by extending him now—Portis is extension-eligible. However, there hasn’t been any buzz around such discussions, and Milwaukee’s front office seems content playing the waiting game for now.
Portis may have hinted at his intentions during Milwaukee’s preseason matchup against the Lakers. After drilling one of his many threes, he appeared to flash a money sign toward the crowd—a not-so-subtle reminder that he knows his value on the open market.
Portis has sacrificed financially to stay in Milwaukee over the years, taking team-friendly deals to be part of a contender. But the league has noticed, and with the new CBA tightening the financial flexibility for teams like the Bucks, there’s a chance another franchise could swoop in with an offer Milwaukee can’t match.
The front office must also grapple with questions about Portis’ fit. His offensive firepower and rebounding are undeniable, but his defensive limitations have become harder to ignore in Milwaukee’s title pursuit.
Losing Portis wouldn’t be easy, as Milwaukee would have limited options to replace his production under the league’s restrictive cap rules.
The Bucks have a tough decision ahead: lock him in now and navigate the cap squeeze, or risk losing one of their most beloved players next summer. Either way, Portis' future in Milwaukee hangs in the balance.