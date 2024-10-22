6 Bucks Entering Their Final Season With Milwaukee
Delon Wright/Taurean Prince/Gary Trent Jr.
Milwaukee’s front office was frugal but savvy in free agency. Horst quietly added Delon Wright, Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. on one-year veteran minimum deals. These three are designed to fill specific needs on a team with championship aspirations but limited cap flexibility.
Wright is the type of player every contender needs. He offers defensive versatility in the backcourt, capable of sliding between both guard positions. Whether spelling Damian Lillard or playing alongside him, Wright brings perimeter defense and off-ball savvy to a team that sorely needs it.
Prince provides grit on the wing, a necessity for a Bucks team retooling its defense under new leadership. Prince’s strength lies in his willingness to fight through screens and stay connected to ball-handlers, making him a reliable on-ball defender. On the offensive side, he can hit open threes, giving Milwaukee an efficient 3-and-D wing presence off the bench.
Trent Jr. will be the most impactful of these signings. Expected to start alongside Lillard, Trent Jr. has already shown flashes of how deadly he can be from beyond the arc, providing a more consistent shooting option than Malik Beasley. More importantly, he’s no slouch defensively, bringing a tenacity that fits with Milwaukee's evolving defensive philosophy.
While all three players are perfect fits for Milwaukee’s current roster, these acquisitions are stopgaps. With the Bucks locked into the second apron under the CBA, it's unlikely they'll have the financial flexibility to retain them beyond this season. Each will likely test free agency next summer in search of more lucrative, multi-year deals that Milwaukee simply can’t offer.
For now, though, the Bucks are reaping the benefits. These savvy veteran additions bolster depth, improve defense, and support the team’s title chase—exactly what Milwaukee needed in a win-now season.