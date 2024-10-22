6 Bucks Entering Their Final Season With Milwaukee
Roster churn is a reality in the NBA, and for the Milwaukee Bucks, the pressure to balance competitiveness with financial constraints has never been higher.
The new CBA's second apron penalties are a roadblock for high-spending teams like Milwaukee, restricting roster-building flexibility and imposing harsh limitations. And the Bucks aren’t likely to escape the second apron anytime soon without making drastic, unpopular changes.
With those financial challenges, the front office will have to be shrewd and ruthless in deciding which players to retain and which to move on from. As they chase another title with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, here are six Bucks who could be entering their final season in Milwaukee.
MarJon Beauchamp
The Bucks took a swing on MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, hoping his length and athleticism could mold him into a reliable two-way player. But so far, that upside remains more hypothetical than tangible. As Beauchamp enters his third season, it feels like the window to prove himself is closing—fast.
Offensively, he’s struggled to fit into the team’s system. Beauchamp has shown flashes of creativity with the ball, but too often, those moments come at the expense of Milwaukee’s offensive flow.
He’s been slow to embrace the “3-and-D” role the Bucks desperately need, often forcing the issue instead of letting the game come to him. To make matters worse, his shooting remains inconsistent, which limits his ability to complement stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Defensively, Beauchamp’s length suggests potential, but his lateral quickness hasn’t been enough to stay in front of NBA-level wings. His recent performances in the preseason and Summer League have done little to inspire confidence, leaving the coaching staff with difficult decisions to make.
Beauchamp’s contract also puts Milwaukee in an awkward spot. He’s owed $2.7 million this season, and his fourth-year rookie option for 2025-26 sits at $4.8 million—money the Bucks can’t afford to waste given their tight financial situation.
With an October 31st deadline looming, the Bucks may have to cut their losses. If Beauchamp can’t show meaningful progress soon, this could very well be his last season in Milwaukee.