5 Way Too Early Cap Casualties for Packers in 2026

Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander’s situation has been talked to death this offseason, and we still don’t have a clear answer on where it’s going. That said, it’s looking more and more like he’ll be sticking around in Green Bay for at least another year.

But even if he does stay, don’t rule out a split in 2026. As his contract currently stands, the Packers could save $17.49 million by releasing him next offseason while only taking on $9.52 million in dead money. That’s a much cleaner financial picture than what they're dealing with now.

If Alexander’s deal doesn’t get restructured—and if injuries again keep him sidelined—Green Bay might decide to rip the Band-Aid off and move on. Finally.

Kenny Clark

Kenny Clark has been a rock in the middle of Green Bay’s defense for nearly a decade. But even the most solid foundations start to crack over time.

Last season, he was tied for 12th on the team in sacks (1), third in hurries (6), and fourth in pressures (11). That’s either the start of a decline for the soon-to-be 30-year-old or just an off year. Either way, it’s a data point the front office can’t ignore.

If the slide continues, the Packers could save $14.39 million by parting ways with the longtime leader. It wouldn’t be easy—Clark has been a locker room staple—but sentimentality doesn’t count against the cap. Tough decisions loom if they want to stay financially agile heading into the next wave of contract extensions.

Elgton Jenkins

Unlike some others on this list, Elgton Jenkins is still balling. He’s been one of the league’s top guards, year in and year out.

But his move to center may change how the Packers view his value.

His 2025 cap hit of $17.6 million puts him as the fifth-highest paid guard, which tracks with his performance. However, now that he’s playing center, that number shoots him to the top of the position’s pay scale—by more than $3 million.

It only gets pricier in 2026. His cap hit jumps another $7 million, making him the highest-paid center by a jaw-dropping $10 million.

Unless Green Bay restructures his deal, they could opt to cut bait and save $20 million. That would sting on the field—but it could buy them the financial flexibility to plug multiple holes elsewhere.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: